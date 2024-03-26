MEDLOG training during Freedom Shield 2024

A Republic of Korea Soldier and U.S. Soldier work in the shipping area of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, March 8. The two Soldiers took part in training activities as part of Freedom Shield 2024, an annual joint exercise held March 4-14, to enhance alliances and ensure defense fortification abilities on the Korean Peninsula.

