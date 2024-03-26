Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDLOG training during Freedom Shield 2024

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2024

    A Republic of Korea Soldier and U.S. Soldier work in the shipping area of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, March 8. The two Soldiers took part in training activities as part of Freedom Shield 2024, an annual joint exercise held March 4-14, to enhance alliances and ensure defense fortification abilities on the Korean Peninsula.

    This work, MEDLOG training during Freedom Shield 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMMC-K provides MEDLOG support during Freedom Shield 2024

    readiness
    training
    medical logistics
    USAMMC-K
    Freedom Shield 2024

