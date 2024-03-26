MEDLOG training during Freedom Shield 2024

A Republic of Korea Soldier and U.S. Soldier work in the shipping area of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, March 8. The two Soldiers took part in training activities as part of Freedom Shield 2024, an annual joint exercise held March 4-14, to enhance alliances and ensure defense fortification abilities on the Korean Peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 10:43
|Photo ID:
|8315803
|VIRIN:
|240308-A-A4458-1002
|Resolution:
|2250x1675
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
