    Teal For A Cause at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Teal For A Cause…NHB/NMRTC Bremerton staff combine their collective efforts to observe April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. With the theme this year, “Step Forward – Prevent, Report, Advocate” the command’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and Sailors Against Sexual Harassment and Assault committee are hosting a number of events specifically designed to remind everyone – staff, patient and visitor – there is no place for any type of sexual assault or harassment in the Navy. There will be a Teal Ribbon Display, Denim Decorating Display, Teal and Denim Tuesday, Chalk the Walk, SAAPM 5K Run and SAPR Victim Advocate and SASHA Appreciation. NHB staff are committed to eliminating sexual assault completely; ensuring compassionate support for sexual assault victims; investigating all cases thoroughly; and holding perpetrators appropriately accountable (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

