Key Bridge Response Unified Command supports network media

U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain's Mate Second Class Ethan Woodruff with the Coast Guard Station Crisfield, navigates a 45-foot response boat near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, March 31, 2024. As part of the Key Bridge Response Unified Command, the U.S. Coast Guard is providing network media with transportation to report the ongoing demolition and recovery activities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

