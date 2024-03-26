Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Bridge Response Unified Command supports network media

    U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain's Mate Second Class Ethan Woodruff with the Coast Guard Station Crisfield, navigates a 45-foot response boat near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, March 31, 2024. As part of the Key Bridge Response Unified Command, the U.S. Coast Guard is providing network media with transportation to report the ongoing demolition and recovery activities. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 07:11
    Photo ID: 8315680
    VIRIN: 240331-A-PA223-1010
    Resolution: 2000x1501
    Size: 334.99 KB
    Location: U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BALTIMORE DISTRICT, MD, US
    U.S. Coast Guard
    emergency operations
    Key Bridge Response 2024

