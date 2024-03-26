U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Thunder and the 138th Field Artillery Brigade stand with Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, on March 14, 2024. Hokanson and Whitehead addressed questions asked by Soldiers during a townhall meeting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 05:06 Photo ID: 8315640 VIRIN: 240314-Z-YA223-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.16 MB Location: JO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of NGB Visiting Troops, by SGT Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.