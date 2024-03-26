Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of NGB Visiting Troops

    JORDAN

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Hellmann 

    138th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Thunder and the 138th Field Artillery Brigade stand with Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, on March 14, 2024. Hokanson and Whitehead addressed questions asked by Soldiers during a townhall meeting.

    This work, Chief of NGB Visiting Troops, by SGT Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Army
    Chief of NGB
    General Hokanson
    138th FAB

