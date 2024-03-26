Chief of NGB Visiting Troops

U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Thunder and the 138th Field Artillery Brigade stand with Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, on March 14, 2024. Hokanson and Whitehead addressed questions asked by Soldiers during a townhall meeting.
Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 05:06
