Nick Daly - enterprise knowledge management analyst at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) - gives it his best try at building a Jenga tower before it tumbled during the agency's Leap into Wellness Day. He was among DCSA employees who engaged in team building exercises virtually and in person across the nation to relax, recharge and learn something new related to wellness while getting to know their DCSA colleagues better on Feb. 29.



Wellness-related briefings and engagement among DCSA teams and colleagues reflected the agency’s commitment to caring for the well-being of the workforce. Gatekeepers connected with each other in various events, reviewed available wellness resources, and celebrated the achievements of their co-workers who live DCSA’s values.



“We at DCSA are a people focused and values driven organization – that's who we are,” said DCSA Acting Director Daniel Lecce. “In this era of post-COVID telework and remote work, sometimes we lose important connections. Take the time to connect and take care of each other. What is your character? It’s vitally important to maintain and live your values. Not when people are watching – when people aren't watching. That is your character. Your integrity.”



The day’s happenings – which included time in the afternoon for local team building activities to enhance interpersonal relationships– supported two objectives in the agency’s Unity of Effort strategic goal:



• Build an integrated agency that operates holistically as a single enterprise.

• Sustain a strong culture of innovation, strong partnerships, and inclusivity.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 17:07 Photo ID: 8314175 VIRIN: 240229-D-BG401-3003 Resolution: 2444x1996 Size: 581.75 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DCSA Leaders and Team Building Events Inspire Gatekeepers at ‘Leap into Wellness Day’, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.