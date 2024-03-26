U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Meoshia Wilson, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling senior chaplain, poses for a photo at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2024. Wilson has been a chaplain for more than 13 years. Her leadership philosophies are to walk in integrity, to serve people well, to have mutual accountability and to make a positive difference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 16:42 Photo ID: 8314165 VIRIN: 240214-F-XM548-1007 Resolution: 3490x5235 Size: 5.26 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force chaplain finds her purpose, by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.