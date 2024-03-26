Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force chaplain finds her purpose

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Meoshia Wilson, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling senior chaplain, poses for a photo at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2024. Wilson has been a chaplain for more than 13 years. Her leadership philosophies are to walk in integrity, to serve people well, to have mutual accountability and to make a positive difference. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

