597th Transportation Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted advisor during change of responsibility cermeony

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - The 597th Transportation Brigade held a change of responsibility ceremony, here, March 29, to recognize the new command sergeant major.



During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Nancy Sainz assumed command as the senior enlisted leader, taking over the role from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton, who has been the command sergeant major since June 10, 2022.



As the command sergeant major, Sainz will be the principal advisor to the commander on matters of health, welfare and morale, professional development, training and the effective utilization of the enlisted force of the brigade.



