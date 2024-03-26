Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    597th Transportation Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted advisor during change of responsibility cermeony

    597th Transportation Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted advisor during change of responsibility cermeony

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. - The 597th Transportation Brigade held a change of responsibility ceremony, here, March 29, to recognize the new command sergeant major.

    During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Nancy Sainz assumed command as the senior enlisted leader, taking over the role from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton, who has been the command sergeant major since June 10, 2022.

    As the command sergeant major, Sainz will be the principal advisor to the commander on matters of health, welfare and morale, professional development, training and the effective utilization of the enlisted force of the brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8313935
    VIRIN: 240329-A-QT896-2726
    Resolution: 2833x2024
    Size: 792.31 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 597th Transportation Brigade welcomes new senior enlisted advisor during change of responsibility cermeony, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT