Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Easter from Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Happy Easter from Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    230329-N-QW460-1025 BREMERTON, Washington (March 28, 2024) Spring has sprung! Don't let a few showers put the damper on remembering your timely appointments! The Naval Hospital Bremerton team is committed to delivering the safest, highest quality patient and family centered healthcare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8313890
    VIRIN: 240328-N-QW460-1000
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 934.82 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Easter from Naval Hospital Bremerton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Easter
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT