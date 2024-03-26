Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wayne E. Meyer Returns To Home Port

    Wayne E. Meyer Returns To Home Port

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230625-N-MK109-1116 NAVAL STATION PEARL HARBOR (June 25, 2023) Quartermaster 1st Class Katelyn Carpenter, from Kansas City, Mo., departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) after its return to home port. Wayne E. Meyer returns to its home port in Honolulu following a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations (AO). Wayne E. Meyer’s presence in U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet AOs reinforced the Unites States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8313728
    VIRIN: 230625-N-MK109-1119
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 926.25 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Returns To Home Port, by PO2 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    DDG 108
    Deployment
    RTHP
    USS Wayne E. Meyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT