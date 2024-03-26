Wayne E. Meyer Returns To Home Port

230625-N-MK109-1116 NAVAL STATION PEARL HARBOR (June 25, 2023) Quartermaster 1st Class Katelyn Carpenter, from Kansas City, Mo., departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) after its return to home port. Wayne E. Meyer returns to its home port in Honolulu following a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations (AO). Wayne E. Meyer’s presence in U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet AOs reinforced the Unites States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

