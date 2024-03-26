Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana National Guard Announces New State Command Sergeant Major

    Indiana National Guard Announces New State Command Sergeant Major

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown, of Greenwood, poses for his command photo, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2024. Brown, who began his military career in 1997, most recently helped lead the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian during a nine-month deployment in the Balkans. "I am humbled by and grateful for this leadership opportunity," said Brown, who will be the Indiana National Guard's 8th state command sergeant major. "I will strive to positively impact the daily lives of soldiers and airmen, as well as significantly advance the priorities of Maj. Gen. Lyles."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 11:10
    Photo ID: 8313293
    VIRIN: 240322-Z-EA609-1001
    Resolution: 1889x2361
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
    Hometown: GREENWOOD, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard Announces New State Command Sergeant Major, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    senior enlisted leader
    state command sergeant major
    Joshua Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT