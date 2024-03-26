Indiana National Guard Announces New State Command Sergeant Major

Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown, of Greenwood, poses for his command photo, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2024. Brown, who began his military career in 1997, most recently helped lead the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian during a nine-month deployment in the Balkans. "I am humbled by and grateful for this leadership opportunity," said Brown, who will be the Indiana National Guard's 8th state command sergeant major. "I will strive to positively impact the daily lives of soldiers and airmen, as well as significantly advance the priorities of Maj. Gen. Lyles."

