    A Tradition of Firsts – Folmar and Nixon become first African American squadron commanders

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    In a historic moment for the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Maj. Chadwick Nixon, commander of the 434th SFS, and Lt. Col. Tiffany Folmar, commander of the 434th LRS, became the first African American commanders of their respective squadrons.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 09:15
    Photo ID: 8313087
    VIRIN: 240302-F-ZV986-9485
    Resolution: 2180x3277
    Size: 509.59 KB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A Tradition of Firsts – Folmar and Nixon become first African American squadron commanders, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Equality
    BHM
    Grissom ARB

