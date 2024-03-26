A Tradition of Firsts – Folmar and Nixon become first African American squadron commanders

In a historic moment for the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Maj. Chadwick Nixon, commander of the 434th SFS, and Lt. Col. Tiffany Folmar, commander of the 434th LRS, became the first African American commanders of their respective squadrons.

