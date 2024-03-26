Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah N. Bowe

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah N. Bowe

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah Bowe is the director of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Bowe, a 2008 graduate of Boston University medical school, has been active duty in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 07:55
    Photo ID: 8312949
    VIRIN: 240328-D-HZ730-9215
    Resolution: 7017x4678
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah N. Bowe, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    otolaryngology

