Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah Bowe is the director of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Bowe, a 2008 graduate of Boston University medical school, has been active duty in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 07:55
|Photo ID:
|8312949
|VIRIN:
|240328-D-HZ730-9215
|Resolution:
|7017x4678
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah N. Bowe, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT