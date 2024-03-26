Program guarantees military spouse jobs after PCS, builds readiness

A graphic shows the impact of a recently enacted military spouse hiring program for the U.S. Army Financial Management Command's Army military pay offices. The initiative ensures AMPO employees who relocate with their service member spouses during permanent changes of station will maintain their positions within the command. (U.S. Army graphic)

