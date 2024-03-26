Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Program guarantees military spouse jobs after PCS, builds readiness

    Program guarantees military spouse jobs after PCS, builds readiness

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    A graphic shows the impact of a recently enacted military spouse hiring program for the U.S. Army Financial Management Command's Army military pay offices. The initiative ensures AMPO employees who relocate with their service member spouses during permanent changes of station will maintain their positions within the command. (U.S. Army graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8312171
    VIRIN: 240328-A-A4440-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Program guarantees military spouse jobs after PCS, builds readiness, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Program guarantees military spouse jobs after PCS, builds readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military spouse
    family
    USAFMCOM
    AMPO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT