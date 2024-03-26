Army nurse finds personal, professional fulfillment with medical development team

No scrubs, no problems. A former barracks building is not where you might expect to find a career nurse and Army Soldier, but these days, Maj. Felicia Williams is far from her occupational roots as a perioperative nurse in the Florida National Guard and active-duty Army. Serving as nurse consultant with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Md., Williams works alongside her development team while also serving as a USAMMDA Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Victim Advocate. The South Carolina native, who was inspired to serve by her father and uncle, has served across the globe, with assignments in North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Korea; Texas; and the Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

