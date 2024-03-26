Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army nurse finds personal, professional fulfillment with medical development team

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    No scrubs, no problems. A former barracks building is not where you might expect to find a career nurse and Army Soldier, but these days, Maj. Felicia Williams is far from her occupational roots as a perioperative nurse in the Florida National Guard and active-duty Army. Serving as nurse consultant with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity at Fort Detrick, Md., Williams works alongside her development team while also serving as a USAMMDA Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Victim Advocate. The South Carolina native, who was inspired to serve by her father and uncle, has served across the globe, with assignments in North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Korea; Texas; and the Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    This work, Army nurse finds personal, professional fulfillment with medical development team, by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

