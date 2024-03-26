Mechille Peters is a quality assurance construction representative for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District. She working on the Louisville VA Medical Center construction project in Louisville, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 10:46
|Photo ID:
|8311180
|VIRIN:
|240325-A-GI410-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VA Division employee brings wealth of knowledge, inspiration to job, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VA Division employee brings wealth of knowledge, inspiration to job
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT