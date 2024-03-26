Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the Air Force Reserve Force Generation Center celebrate Women's History Month

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Roger Parsons 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    In recognition of Women's History Month, a group of women from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command, Force Generation Center (FGC), join for a group photo at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 27, 2024. The FGC is the single organization responsible for generating Air Force Reserve forces by leveraging Reserve strategic capability to meet operational needs in support of global force management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Women's History Month
    Citizen Airman

