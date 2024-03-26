In recognition of Women's History Month, a group of women from the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command, Force Generation Center (FGC), join for a group photo at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 27, 2024. The FGC is the single organization responsible for generating Air Force Reserve forces by leveraging Reserve strategic capability to meet operational needs in support of global force management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:42 Photo ID: 8311065 VIRIN: 240327-F-XI378-1001 Resolution: 6156x3940 Size: 17.17 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the Air Force Reserve Force Generation Center celebrate Women's History Month, by Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.