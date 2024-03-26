Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen

    Women’s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Saleha Jabeen, 517 Training Group chaplain, interacts with a student airman in her office, Presidio of Monterey, California, Feb. 20, 2024. Jabeen works in tandem with other military chaplains at the installation providing emotional and spiritual support to a multi-service population of over 2,500 students and staff. (Photo credit: Natela Cutter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 14:34
    Photo ID: 8309884
    VIRIN: 240220-A-LN562-1002
    Resolution: 7041x4583
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen, by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women&rsquo;s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Presidio of Monterey
    chaplain
    517th Training Group
    Saleha Jabeen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT