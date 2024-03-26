U.S. Air Force Capt. Saleha Jabeen, 517 Training Group chaplain, interacts with a student airman in her office, Presidio of Monterey, California, Feb. 20, 2024. Jabeen works in tandem with other military chaplains at the installation providing emotional and spiritual support to a multi-service population of over 2,500 students and staff. (Photo credit: Natela Cutter)
Women’s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen
