U.S. Air Force Capt. Saleha Jabeen, 517 Training Group chaplain, poses for a photo in her office, Presidio of Monterey, California, Feb. 20, 2024. Jabeen provides spiritual support and counseling to joint service students attending the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at Presidio of Monterey, California. (Photo credit: Natela Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 14:32
|Photo ID:
|8309878
|VIRIN:
|240220-A-LN562-1001
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen, by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT