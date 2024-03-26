Women’s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen

U.S. Air Force Capt. Saleha Jabeen, 517 Training Group chaplain, poses for a photo in her office, Presidio of Monterey, California, Feb. 20, 2024. Jabeen provides spiritual support and counseling to joint service students attending the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at Presidio of Monterey, California. (Photo credit: Natela Cutter)

Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US