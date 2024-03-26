Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month Spotlight: Capt. Saleha Jabeen

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Saleha Jabeen, 517 Training Group chaplain, poses for a photo in her office, Presidio of Monterey, California, Feb. 20, 2024. Jabeen provides spiritual support and counseling to joint service students attending the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at Presidio of Monterey, California. (Photo credit: Natela Cutter)

    Presidio of Monterey
    chaplain
    517th Training Group
    Saleha Jabeen

