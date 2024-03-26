Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Infantry Brigade Women's History Month photo

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers of the 188th Infantry Brigade pose for a picture at the Ready Athletic Center, 188th IN BDE on Fort Stewart, March 27, 2024. The purpose of the picture is to honor and appreciate the women in the ranks in the Ready Brigade during Women's History Month.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:16
    Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Infantry Brigade Women's History Month photo, by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ready Brigade
    188th IN BDE
    188IB

