188th Infantry Brigade Women's History Month photo

Soldiers of the 188th Infantry Brigade pose for a picture at the Ready Athletic Center, 188th IN BDE on Fort Stewart, March 27, 2024. The purpose of the picture is to honor and appreciate the women in the ranks in the Ready Brigade during Women's History Month.

