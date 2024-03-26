Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Conducts Largest-Ever, All-Domain, Naval Integration Event

    SULLIVANS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    240313-N-GB257-1004 Sullivans Island, SC (March 13, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic employee Michael Massenet and engineering intern Jenna Snead prepare a workstation on March 13 for maritime data collection inside a NIWC Atlantic facility on Sullivan’s Island. The data linked directly to NIWC Atlantic’s annual System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment event on Joint Base Charleston. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8309625
    VIRIN: 240313-N-GB257-1004
    Resolution: 6531x4309
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: SULLIVANS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Conducts Largest-Ever, All-Domain, Naval Integration Event, by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NIWC Atlantic
    NAVWAR

