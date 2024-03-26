NIWC Atlantic Conducts Largest-Ever, All-Domain, Naval Integration Event

240313-N-GB257-1004 Sullivans Island, SC (March 13, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic employee Michael Massenet and engineering intern Jenna Snead prepare a workstation on March 13 for maritime data collection inside a NIWC Atlantic facility on Sullivan’s Island. The data linked directly to NIWC Atlantic’s annual System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment event on Joint Base Charleston. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8309625
|VIRIN:
|240313-N-GB257-1004
|Resolution:
|6531x4309
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|SULLIVANS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
