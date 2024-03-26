Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight

    Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM , HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    535th Airlift Squadron members fly over the islands of Hawaii, March 21, 2024. The Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol flew as passengers on an orientation flight on a C-17 Globemaster III, The CAP’s cadet program helps young individuals become aerospace leaders through courses that focus on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8308865
    VIRIN: 240321-F-NW874-1205
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM , HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Air Patrol, Hawaii Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT