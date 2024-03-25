27th SOMDG Medical Right Start program educates Cannon newcomers

U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Cermak, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander, speaks at Cannon Air Force Base’s first Medical Right Start briefing, Jan. 25, 2024. The new initiative provides 27th Special Operations Wing members and their families a baseline knowledge of medical care available at Cannon AFB and the 27th SOMDG’s medical processes.

