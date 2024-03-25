Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th SOMDG Medical Right Start program educates Cannon newcomers

    27th SOMDG Medical Right Start program educates Cannon newcomers

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Cermak, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander, speaks at Cannon Air Force Base’s first Medical Right Start briefing, Jan. 25, 2024. The new initiative provides 27th Special Operations Wing members and their families a baseline knowledge of medical care available at Cannon AFB and the 27th SOMDG’s medical processes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 18:33
    Photo ID: 8308685
    VIRIN: 240125-F-VD069-5667
    Resolution: 1440x810
    Size: 109.11 KB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th SOMDG Medical Right Start program educates Cannon newcomers, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    27th SOMDG Medical Right Start educates Cannon newcomers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    AFSOC
    27 SOW
    Air Commando
    Steadfast Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT