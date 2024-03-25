Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing attend the 4 FW change of command at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Lucas Teel, 4 FW out-going commander, will relinquish command to Col. Morgan Lohse, 4 FW in-coming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

