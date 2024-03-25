Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing attend the 4 FW change of command at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 22, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Lucas Teel, 4 FW out-going commander, will relinquish command to Col. Morgan Lohse, 4 FW in-coming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 15:10 Photo ID: 8308258 VIRIN: 240324-F-FX978-1060 Resolution: 5950x3959 Size: 4.27 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.