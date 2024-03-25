Faces of Garrison: Gerhard Guevarra works with Students, Families, Service Members, Command and School Staff on Pre-K through 12th grade school related topics, challenges and concerns.

A large percentage of his time is working with their school transition. Gerhard's key functions also include deployment support, command/school/community communication, homeschool linkages and partnerships in education.

School Liaison Officers get to move within several different circles of family groups, military/school/community leadership and community partners. They are able to use the professional relationships that they build to directly assist Military Families.

