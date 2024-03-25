Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Garrison

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Faces of Garrison: Gerhard Guevarra works with Students, Families, Service Members, Command and School Staff on Pre-K through 12th grade school related topics, challenges and concerns.
    A large percentage of his time is working with their school transition. Gerhard's key functions also include deployment support, command/school/community communication, homeschool linkages and partnerships in education.
    School Liaison Officers get to move within several different circles of family groups, military/school/community leadership and community partners. They are able to use the professional relationships that they build to directly assist Military Families.

