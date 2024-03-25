Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts MEDCOM Deputy Commanding General (Operations)

    GERMANY

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, pictured with Brig. Gen. Thad Collard, Deputy Commanding General (Operations) for U.S. Army Medical Command at Sembach, Germany on Mar. 26 2024. Collard is travelling throughout the European theater where he will visit and assess military treatment facilities and multiple other stakeholders. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts MEDCOM Deputy Commanding General (Operations), by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

