Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, pictured with Brig. Gen. Thad Collard, Deputy Commanding General (Operations) for U.S. Army Medical Command at Sembach, Germany on Mar. 26 2024. Collard is travelling throughout the European theater where he will visit and assess military treatment facilities and multiple other stakeholders. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 07:18 Photo ID: 8307253 VIRIN: 240326-A-YV790-3627 Resolution: 4501x4251 Size: 3.84 MB Location: DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosts MEDCOM Deputy Commanding General (Operations), by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.