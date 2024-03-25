Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall recognizes ReaDy Airman of the Week

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Robinson, right, 100th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, recognize Staff Sgt. Clifton Ford, 100th Air Refueling Wing Judge Advocate noncommissioned officer in-charge of adverse actions, as the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 21, 2024. Ford took lead on the establishment of the new special court-martial and general court-martial standing panels required by new changes to military justice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 04:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall recognizes ReaDy Airman of the Week, by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Excellence
    Legal
    Airman
    Bloody Hundredth
    ReaDy Culture

