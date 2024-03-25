U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Robinson, right, 100th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, recognize Staff Sgt. Clifton Ford, 100th Air Refueling Wing Judge Advocate noncommissioned officer in-charge of adverse actions, as the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 21, 2024. Ford took lead on the establishment of the new special court-martial and general court-martial standing panels required by new changes to military justice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 04:39
|Photo ID:
|8307212
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-IH537-1010
|Resolution:
|5427x3611
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall recognizes ReaDy Airman of the Week, by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
