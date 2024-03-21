Rapid Raven 24-1: Posturing EMS warfighters for combat

U.S. Air Force Koby Larsen, 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron B-1 Electronic Warfare specialist, analyzes radio frequency signals at the B-1 Lab at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. The 16th EWS provides EW support to U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out portions of monitors)

