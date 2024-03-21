Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid Raven 24-1: Posturing EMS warfighters for combat

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Koby Larsen, 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron B-1 Electronic Warfare specialist, analyzes radio frequency signals at the B-1 Lab at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. The 16th EWS provides EW support to U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out portions of monitors)

    Rapid Raven 24-1: Posturing EMS warfighters for combat

