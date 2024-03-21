Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM Chief of Staff Meets with Yap State Leaders

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    02.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Region Marianas

    KOLONIA, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 28, 2024) - Joint Region Marianas Chief of Staff Capt. Michael Smith and Assistant U.S. Defense Attaché for U.S. Embassy Kolonia Kyle Papish meet with Yap State Governor Charles Chieng, Lt. Governor Francis Itimai, Chief Justice Cyprian Manmaw and various legislators in Yap, Feb. 28.

    The leaders discussed Yap defense site initiatives such as port and airport modernizations that would benefit the local population and enable the U.S Department of Defense to respond in a contingency or disaster response.

    U.S. State and Defense department officials were on Yap by invitation of the state government to participate in Yap Day, a two-day festival celebrating the history, culture, food and craft traditions of the people of Yap.

    (Photo courtesy of Yap State government)

