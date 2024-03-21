KOLONIA, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 28, 2024) - Joint Region Marianas Chief of Staff Capt. Michael Smith and Assistant U.S. Defense Attaché for U.S. Embassy Kolonia Kyle Papish meet with Yap State Governor Charles Chieng, Lt. Governor Francis Itimai, Chief Justice Cyprian Manmaw and various legislators in Yap, Feb. 28.



The leaders discussed Yap defense site initiatives such as port and airport modernizations that would benefit the local population and enable the U.S Department of Defense to respond in a contingency or disaster response.



U.S. State and Defense department officials were on Yap by invitation of the state government to participate in Yap Day, a two-day festival celebrating the history, culture, food and craft traditions of the people of Yap.



(Photo courtesy of Yap State government)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 21:13 Photo ID: 8306937 VIRIN: 240228-N-NO274-9876 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.97 MB Location: FM Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRM Chief of Staff Meets with Yap State Leaders, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.