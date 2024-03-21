JRM Chief of Staff Meets with Yap State Leaders

KOLONIA, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 28, 2024) - Joint Region Marianas Chief of Staff Capt. Michael Smith and Assistant U.S. Defense Attaché for U.S. Embassy Kolonia Kyle Papish meet with Yap State Governor Charles Chieng, Lt. Governor Francis Itimai, Chief Justice Cyprian Manmaw and various legislators in Yap, Feb. 28.
The leaders discussed Yap defense site initiatives such as port and airport modernizations that would benefit the local population and enable the U.S Department of Defense to respond in a contingency or disaster response.
U.S. State and Defense department officials were on Yap by invitation of the state government to participate in Yap Day, a two-day festival celebrating the history, culture, food and craft traditions of the people of Yap.
(Photo courtesy of Yap State government)
