Katelyn Laistner joins the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District as an intern while she is attending her junior year at the University at Buffalo in the engineering program, Buffalo, New York, Feb. 20, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities to reach full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Joe Ruszala)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 12:06
|Photo ID:
|8306021
|VIRIN:
|240220-A-A1409-1001
|Resolution:
|600x900
|Size:
|143.22 KB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Katelyn Laistner: connecting the right internship with a future career, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Katelyn Laistner: connecting the right internship with a future career
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT