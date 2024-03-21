Katelyn Laistner joins the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District as an intern while she is attending her junior year at the University at Buffalo in the engineering program, Buffalo, New York, Feb. 20, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities to reach full potential. (U.S. Army photo by Joe Ruszala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:06 Photo ID: 8306021 VIRIN: 240220-A-A1409-1001 Resolution: 600x900 Size: 143.22 KB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Katelyn Laistner: connecting the right internship with a future career, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.