Office of the Naval Inspector General Appoints New Deputy Naval Inspector General

The Office of the Naval Inspector General has selected Mr. Jeffrey Tribiano (SES) as the new Deputy Naval Inspector General (NAVIG). Mr. Tribiano begins his duties at the Deputy NAVIG March 25, 2024. He brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience to the NAVIG with his broad leadership experience in multiple high-growth fortune 500 organizations, the U.S. military, and the federal government.

