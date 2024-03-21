Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Office of the Naval Inspector General Appoints New Deputy Naval Inspector General

    Office of the Naval Inspector General Appoints New Deputy Naval Inspector General

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Alesha Hernandez 

    Office of the Naval Inspector General

    The Office of the Naval Inspector General has selected Mr. Jeffrey Tribiano (SES) as the new Deputy Naval Inspector General (NAVIG). Mr. Tribiano begins his duties at the Deputy NAVIG March 25, 2024. He brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience to the NAVIG with his broad leadership experience in multiple high-growth fortune 500 organizations, the U.S. military, and the federal government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8305792
    VIRIN: 240325-N-ME425-4146
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Office of the Naval Inspector General Appoints New Deputy Naval Inspector General, by Alesha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT