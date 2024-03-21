Warrior Spotlight

“I am thankful and proud to serve in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. I‘ve been given so many unique opportunities I would have never been able to have on my own. From opportunities to immerse myself in new cultures from traveling the world, to learning how to instruct and mentor others, to just growing a bond between members and creating a sense of family like none other. I am thankful for what I’ve been able to gain in my time thus far. I joined the Air Force to answer a higher calling and serve my country, as well as continue a proud tradition in my family of serving, and I am proud to have accomplished both of these items."

