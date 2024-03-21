Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last Apache A-model

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The final Apache A-model in the U.S. Army, Apache 451, was ‘retired’ on July 15, 2012. It was then taken to the Boeing facility in Mesa, Ariz., and reconfigured into an AH-64D Apache Longbow. From its first combat operations in Panama through the Gulf War to Iraq and operations around the world, the A-model provided security to ground forces, fixed based operations, and aerial escorts; conducted reconnaissance; and decisively engaged enemy combatants to allow freedom of maneuver. Today the much-improved E-model continues that mission and includes an integrated infrared laser that blends infrared and night vision capabilities, a Small Tactical Terminal radio, and a Fire Control Radar that can operate in a maritime mode among other capabilities. (Photo by Sgt. Jeremy Spires, 36th Inf. Div., Public Affairs Office)

