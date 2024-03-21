Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th and 927th AMXS presented Gen Mark A. Welsh III "One Air Force" award

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing command team present the General Mark A. Welsh III “One Air Force” award to the 6th and 927th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons, on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base Florida, March 22, 2023. The General Mark A. Welsh III “One Air Force” award is awarded to a team that demonstrates improved effectiveness, operational readiness, and mission accomplishment through integrated solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    AMC
    AMXS
    18AF
    OneAirForce

