    W.Va. Guard Aircraft and Personnel Assist with Aerial Firefighting Support

    MOOREFIELD, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard personnel conduct aerial wildland firefighting sorties over Hardy County, West Virginia, on March 22, 2024. West Virginia Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for four counties in the Eastern Panhandle of the Mountain State due to serious wildland fires that have consumed more than 4,000 acres of woodlands and threaten local communities and residences. Crews flying UH60M and HH60M Blackhawk helicopters from Company C, 1-150th Assault Battalion and Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion are utilizing an aerial firefighting system called a “Bambi Bucket” capable of dropping up to 630 gallons of water on active fire lines per sortie to combat the blazes. The delivery method allows firefighters to contain or extinguish the fire in areas of rough and dangerous terrain that ground-based personnel could not safely or easily reach.
    (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 13:51
    Photo ID: 8303684
    VIRIN: 240322-Z-FC129-9001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: MOOREFIELD, WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Aircraft and Personnel Assist with Aerial Firefighting Support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia National Guard
    DOMOPS
    Aerial Firefighting
    WVNG

