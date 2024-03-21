Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Public Health Experts Track Climate Change, Heat Trends Impacting Service Members, Training

    DHA Public Health Experts Track Climate Change, Heat Trends Impacting Service Members, Training

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Heat risk data trends for U.S. Army bases worldwide show that the five-year average of annual heat risk days exceeded the 15-year average at 84 percent of the 44 bases tracked by Defense Health Agency Public Health, indicating that heat risk is steadily increasing. (DHA Public Health graphic illustration by Joyce Kopatch)

    This work, DHA Public Health Experts Track Climate Change, Heat Trends Impacting Service Members, Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Climate Change
    DHA Public Health
    Heat Risk
    climate trends

