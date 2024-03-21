DHA Public Health Experts Track Climate Change, Heat Trends Impacting Service Members, Training

Heat risk data trends for U.S. Army bases worldwide show that the five-year average of annual heat risk days exceeded the 15-year average at 84 percent of the 44 bases tracked by Defense Health Agency Public Health, indicating that heat risk is steadily increasing. (DHA Public Health graphic illustration by Joyce Kopatch)

