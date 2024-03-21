Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th OSS Predicts the Unpredictable

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A weather radar gathers information for weather operations forecasters assigned to the 18th Operations Support Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2024. The weather flight mitigates environmental threats through the integration of every phase of operations planning and execution, maximizing windows of opportunity, and minimizing risk to personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

