A weather radar gathers information for weather operations forecasters assigned to the 18th Operations Support Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2024. The weather flight mitigates environmental threats through the integration of every phase of operations planning and execution, maximizing windows of opportunity, and minimizing risk to personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 04:09 Photo ID: 8302684 VIRIN: 240320-F-BS464-7601 Resolution: 8066x5377 Size: 3.65 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th OSS Predicts the Unpredictable, by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.