Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chart detailing a planned safety zone 17 miles east of Rhode Island

    Chart detailing a planned safety zone 17 miles east of Rhode Island

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    A chart detailing a planned safety zone 17 miles east of Rhode Island. Construction is planned on the Revolution Wind Farm this chart details safety zones that are planned to be enforced. (Photo courtesy of USCG)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 14:54
    Photo ID: 8301904
    VIRIN: 240322-G-CS621-1441
    Resolution: 1681x914
    Size: 813.53 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chart detailing a planned safety zone 17 miles east of Rhode Island, by PO2 Ryan Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT