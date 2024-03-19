351st ARS hosts incentive flight celebrating Women's History Month

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Loeslein, center, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs aerial refueling duties during a Women’s History Month incentive flight over the North Sea, March 18, 2024. Women make up about 25 percent of the total force serving across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

