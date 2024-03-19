Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS hosts incentive flight celebrating Women's History Month

    NORTH SEA

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Loeslein, center, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs aerial refueling duties during a Women’s History Month incentive flight over the North Sea, March 18, 2024. Women make up about 25 percent of the total force serving across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

