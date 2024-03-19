Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Environmental Assessment Survey USFWS Infographic

    Environmental Assessment Survey USFWS Infographic

    YIGO, GUAM

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Maj. Diann Rosenfeld 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Headquarters Marine Corps is developing an Environmental Assessment to analyze the potential environmental effects of the proposed construction of replacement facilities, infrastructure, and access on the Refuge. Three distinct surveys will take place from the end of March to June 2024 to help inform the Environmental Assessment. The surveys are topographic, hazardous materials, and geotechnical. (Marine Corps Graphic by Maj. Diann Rosenfeld)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 23:01
    Photo ID: 8300414
    VIRIN: 240321-M-RD633-5857
    Resolution: 1545x2000
    Size: 423.4 KB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Environmental Assessment Survey USFWS Infographic, by MAJ Diann Rosenfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Q&amp;A USFWS Facilities Relocation Design Studies 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MCBCB
    #MCBCB #Range #environmental #Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT