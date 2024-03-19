Headquarters Marine Corps is developing an Environmental Assessment to analyze the potential environmental effects of the proposed construction of replacement facilities, infrastructure, and access on the Refuge. Three distinct surveys will take place from the end of March to June 2024 to help inform the Environmental Assessment. The surveys are topographic, hazardous materials, and geotechnical. (Marine Corps Graphic by Maj. Diann Rosenfeld)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 23:01 Photo ID: 8300414 VIRIN: 240321-M-RD633-5857 Resolution: 1545x2000 Size: 423.4 KB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental Assessment Survey USFWS Infographic, by MAJ Diann Rosenfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.