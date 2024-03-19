A recording of two hoax mayday calls received over VHF Channel 16 by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region watchstanders in the Baltimore area, released on March 20, 2024. Anyone with information or recognizes the caller’s voice is requested to call (410) 576-2555. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)
|03.20.2024
|03.20.2024 17:38
|8299953
|240320-G-NO310-8376
|1166x777
|64.57 KB
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|0
|0
This work, Coast Guard continues to investigate hoax distress calls near Baltimore, seeks community support to identify caller’s voice , by PO1 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
