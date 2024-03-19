Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues to investigate hoax distress calls near Baltimore, seeks community support to identify caller’s voice  

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A recording of two hoax mayday calls received over VHF Channel 16 by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region watchstanders in the Baltimore area, released on March 20, 2024. Anyone with information or recognizes the caller’s voice is requested to call (410) 576-2555. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 17:38
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    District 5
    Hoax
    mayday
    Sector Maryland - National Capital Region

