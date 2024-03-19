Coast Guard continues to investigate hoax distress calls near Baltimore, seeks community support to identify caller’s voice  

A recording of two hoax mayday calls received over VHF Channel 16 by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region watchstanders in the Baltimore area, released on March 20, 2024. Anyone with information or recognizes the caller’s voice is requested to call (410) 576-2555. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)

