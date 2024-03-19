Groundbreaking ceremony held for 21st WMD-CST Ready Building

Left to right: Thomas Beshold, project architect, Design Resources Group; Tyler J. Denbleyker, project manager, Epic Management; Maj. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, and Lt. Col. Ismael Soler Jr., commander, 21st Weapons Of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, break ground for the 21st Weapons Of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team Ready Building at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Mar. 20, 2024. The facility will include a temperature-controlled environment and continuous electrical power source for vehicles that contain hypersensitive instruments, as well as storage for temperature sensitive personal protective and decontamination equipment and supplies sufficient to sustain a 72-hour response to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. Once completed, this $6.3 million, 10,400-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will support the Soldiers and Airmen of the 21st WMD-CST and their 24/7/365 mission. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

