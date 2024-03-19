Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Groundbreaking ceremony held for 21st WMD-CST Ready Building

    Groundbreaking ceremony held for 21st WMD-CST Ready Building

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Left to right: Thomas Beshold, project architect, Design Resources Group; Tyler J. Denbleyker, project manager, Epic Management; Maj. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, and Lt. Col. Ismael Soler Jr., commander, 21st Weapons Of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, break ground for the 21st Weapons Of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team Ready Building at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Mar. 20, 2024. The facility will include a temperature-controlled environment and continuous electrical power source for vehicles that contain hypersensitive instruments, as well as storage for temperature sensitive personal protective and decontamination equipment and supplies sufficient to sustain a 72-hour response to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. Once completed, this $6.3 million, 10,400-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will support the Soldiers and Airmen of the 21st WMD-CST and their 24/7/365 mission. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 14:12
    Photo ID: 8299583
    VIRIN: 240320-Z-AL508-1108
    Resolution: 7868x5248
    Size: 14.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groundbreaking ceremony held for 21st WMD-CST Ready Building, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Facilities
    JB MDL
    MILCON
    NJNG
    CFMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT