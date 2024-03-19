Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ole Miss Student Veteran's Association (SVA) visit Pentagon and DUSN (I&S)

    Ole Miss Student Veteran's Association (SVA) visit Pentagon and DUSN (I&amp;S)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security)

    Victor Minella, the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security, met with members of The University of Mississippi “Ole Miss” Student Veteran's Association (SVA). These veterans were in Washington DC for an engagement on Capitol Hill and stopped by the Pentagon for a tour and a talk with Minella, who is also an Ole Miss Alumni and fellow veteran.
    “It was my pleasure to host members of the Ole Miss Veteran Student Association at the Pentagon,” said Minella. The group was led by Andrew Newby, Assistant Director of Veteran and Military Services at Ole Miss. “Ole Miss continues to thrive and provide unique opportunities for veterans to continue their education and service. We discussed their prior military service, academics, life in the Pentagon and opportunities for continued service in and out of uniform,” he said. Minella added after meeting the group from SVA that there are exciting opportunities ahead for these veterans.
    Minella impressed on them the value of their service and challenged the delegation to serve as ambassadors of the benefits of military service to their peers across the nation. (Photo taken by USMC Maj Zachary Schwartz, Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security)) #olemissveterans #veterans #nationalsecurity

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Hometown: OXFORD, MS, US
    national security
    veterans
    education
    NROTC

