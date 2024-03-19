McAlester Army Ammunition Plant welcomes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, UNITED STATES 03.14.2024 Courtesy Photo Joint Munitions Command

Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with a member of the workforce at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma during a visit to the subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command last Thursday. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)