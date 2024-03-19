Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant welcomes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Joint Munitions Command

    Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with a member of the workforce at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma during a visit to the subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command last Thursday. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 11:14
    Location: MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, US
