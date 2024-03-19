Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shakes hands with a member of the workforce at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma during a visit to the subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command last Thursday. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8299229
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-A0796-1001
|Resolution:
|2898x2528
|Size:
|666.49 KB
|Location:
|MCALESTER ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant welcomes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McAlester Army Ammunition Plant welcomes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT