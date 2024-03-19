Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army medical forces synchronize medical support across Europe and Africa

    U.S. Army medical forces synchronize medical support across Europe and Africa

    GERMANY

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Brig. Gen. Andrew Landers, commander of the 68th Theater Medical Command (Deployment Support), shares his insight and thoughts with participants at the USAREURAF Command Surgeon sponsored Strategic Health Readiness Symposium held at Garmisch, Germany Mar. 18-21. The symposium was one of several annual events that focus on synchronizing Army medical readiness objectives for the entire theater. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8298913
    VIRIN: 240319-A-YV790-5821
    Resolution: 5888x4113
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army medical forces synchronize medical support across Europe and Africa, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Army Medicine
    Medical Readiness Command
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT