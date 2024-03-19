Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack bring in the season of the ‘Mustache’

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Throughout March, Wolf Pack Airmen of all career fields join in camaraderie to attempt to grow mustaches as part of the annual celebration "Mustache March."

    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
