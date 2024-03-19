An Oregon National Guard Airman takes part in a 3-gun event on March 15, as part of the 2024 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior competition held at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon from March 14-16, 2024. The diverse events tested the warriors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and other battle tasks. They included a physical fitness test, essay writing, an oral board with the senior enlisted leaders, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a ruck march. (National Guard Photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 21:16 Photo ID: 8298191 VIRIN: 240315-Z-CH590-2266 Resolution: 3300x4950 Size: 2.87 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard 2024 Best Warrior competition, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.