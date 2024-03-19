Oregon National Guard 2024 Best Warrior competition

An Oregon National Guard Airman takes part in a 3-gun event on March 15, as part of the 2024 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior competition held at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon from March 14-16, 2024. The diverse events tested the warriors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and other battle tasks. They included a physical fitness test, essay writing, an oral board with the senior enlisted leaders, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a ruck march. (National Guard Photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
03.15.2024
03.19.2024
8298191
240315-Z-CH590-2266
3300x4950
2.87 MB
WARRENTON, OR, US
4
0
