    Oregon National Guard 2024 Best Warrior competition

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An Oregon National Guard Airman takes part in a 3-gun event on March 15, as part of the 2024 Oregon National Guard Best Warrior competition held at Camp Rilea, near Warrenton, Oregon from March 14-16, 2024. The diverse events tested the warriors' physical fitness, land navigation skills, marksmanship, and other battle tasks. They included a physical fitness test, essay writing, an oral board with the senior enlisted leaders, rifle qualification, a 3-gun competition, an obstacle course, and a ruck march. (National Guard Photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 21:16
    Photo ID: 8298191
    VIRIN: 240315-Z-CH590-2266
    Resolution: 3300x4950
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard 2024 Best Warrior competition, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    Best Warrior competition
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard

