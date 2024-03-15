Women’s History Month: Medical developer works to bridge the gap during transition, carries legacy of women leaders

Hailing from a Navy family, Aimee Dacanay has vast experience as a nurse and as a medical developer. She carries a wide smile and engaging humor wherever she goes, helping to guide the Medical Field Systems team through the uncharted waters of transition from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity to Program Executive Office Soldier. Dacanay proudly carries the legacy of women leaders who have walked the halls of USAMMDA at Fort Detrick, Md. Despite the workload that transformation brings, she remains focused on the mission of protecting Warfighters: “…ensuring what we provide is safe, suitable, and effective, and providing what Warfighters need to keep us all safe [is what] drives me each day.” (U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks)

