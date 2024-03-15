This image is of a USAFR traditional Reservist holding her baby while smiling during a Christmas Party at Barksdale AFB, La., December 20, 2022. The photo shows just how important it is for Reservists to have a close bond and relationship with their children, but also puts into perspective that support is necessary. The Home Community Care Program provides support for AF Reservists who may not have it.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 16:09 Photo ID: 8295130 VIRIN: 240318-F-SH296-1001 Resolution: 5184x3352 Size: 878.74 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Home Community Care Program, by Gabrielle Terrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.