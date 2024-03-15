This image is of a USAFR traditional Reservist holding her baby while smiling during a Christmas Party at Barksdale AFB, La., December 20, 2022. The photo shows just how important it is for Reservists to have a close bond and relationship with their children, but also puts into perspective that support is necessary. The Home Community Care Program provides support for AF Reservists who may not have it.
