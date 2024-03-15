US Navy Sailors passing time in fallout shelter on the Bethesda campus, February 1962. Sailors were volunteers in a Navy-led experiment on habitability of fallout shelters. From author’s collection.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8293856
|VIRIN:
|240318-N-N1526-1001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|130.61 KB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Bethesda Chronicles, Part 5: The Atomic Age Nexus, by André B. Sobocinski, Historian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Bethesda Chronicles, Part 5: The Atomic Age Nexus
