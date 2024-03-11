Iowa Scout Troops Visit the Illinois State Military Museum

Boy Scout Troop 8 and Girl Scout Troop 85 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, visited the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield on March 16 learning about the proud 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.

